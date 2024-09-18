Drew Barrymore was under the influence at the age of ten.

In the recently released Hulu documentary titled "Child Star," ex-child celebrities such as Drew Barrymore and Demi Lovato are causing a stir with their confessions about drug use during their teenage and childhood years. The 32-year-old Lovato, who directed the documentary herself, talks to other popular figures like Barrymore, who gained recognition in recent times. Barrymore, a well-known talk show host, reveals in the film, "At the age of 10, I got high with my mother's friend."

At the time, Barrymore considered it "awesome." She hails from an acting family and started her career at just 6, working on the iconic film "E.T. - The Extra-Terrestrial" directed by Steven Spielberg, which made her a global sensation. Barrymore began working at the tender age of 11 months with a commercial, and has since been incessantly active in the industry, barring the times her mother had her admitted to a facility.

In the documentary, Lovato poses the question of whether child stars or external factors are responsible for the prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse among minors. "It's difficult not to blame others when they may have provided you with substances as a child," Lovato, the actress and musician, muses, having co-directed the program with Nicola Marsh.

Demi Lovato gained fame on Disney

Other former child stars also open up about their past experiences with Lovato in the documentary. For instance, the 44-year-old Christina Ricci, who rose to fame with the blockbuster film "Mermaids" at the age of 9, admits, "I turned to drugs and alcohol in my teenage years." "I can't remember any other way to be happy," Ricci shares in "Child Star."

Director Lovato herself tasted early success with roles like Mitchie Torres in the 2008 Disney film "Camp Rock" and Sonny Munroe in the Disney Channel series "Sonny with a Chance." She also ventured into music and spoke about her past struggles with substance abuse and mental health in the 2017 documentary "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" and the 2021 documentary series "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil."

In light of their experiences, Demi Lovato asks whether the pressure as child stars or external influences contribute to drug and alcohol abuse among minors. During her teenage years, Christina Ricci, another former child star, confesses to turning to drugs and alcohol.

Read also: