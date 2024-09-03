Drew Barrymore ought not to have captured naked photographs of herself.

In 1995, actress Drew Barrymore graced the cover of the US edition of "Playboy" without any reservations. She now regrets this decision not due to shame over the photos, but because she underestimated the potential repercussions.

Bouncing onto the limelight at the tender age of 6 through the movie "E.T.", Barrymore's fame was accompanied by alcohol, drugs, and a restless yearning for rebellion. Now, an accomplished actress and mother of 12-year-old Olive and 10-year-old Frankie, Barrymore seeks to shield her children from the experiences she endured prematurely.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Barrymore, who has been reigning as the host of her own talk show for years, reflects on her unconventional upbringing. "I wish someone had just told me 'no' then," Barrymore muses, recalling her void of boundaries. Her rebellious spirit led her to a mature environment at a young age, exposing her to scenes and experiences beyond her years. These experiences included witnessing "uninhibited escapades" at parties, which she felt "uncomfortable" about, despite her exhibitionist behaviour.

Her decision to pose for the American "Playboy" in 1995, preceding her 20th birthday, was driven by her perception of it as an artistic expression. She maintains that she has no regrets about the photographs, but she failed to foresee their timeless presence in the digital realm. "I didn't fathom the advent of the internet. I wasn't privy to the extent of knowledge I would be lacking," Barrymore pens in her post.

"I yearned to fade away"

Alas, her naked photographs persist on the internet, amplified by articles chronicling her childhood misadventures including her 13-year-old debauchery, alcohol bouts, and subsequent stint in rehab. She recalls being branded a damaged failure on the cover of "National Enquirer" and other tabloids. "I wished to erase myself from existence, never to resurface again," she confesses, expressing her disdain for the narrative that had become her forever identity.

Fortunately, Barrymore managed to wrangle back control of her life and gives thanks to those who extended their support in her recovery. The online realm's capacity for permanence, often referred to as the digital graveyard, is illustrated in Barrymore's life and parenting choices. She wishfully protects her daughters from the perils of modern technology and social media, refraining from granting them smartphone access.

Yet, her past continues to overshadow her present, particularly as her children grow up. As "USA Today" reported in February 2023, Olive employed her mother's "Playboy" cover as an argument in defense of wearing a crop top. "I deny, and she counters with 'You graced the cover of Playboy'," Barrymore concedes, lamenting the inescapability of her past.

Despite the passage of time, Drew Barrymore's nude photos from her 1995 "Playboy" shoot remain easily accessible on social networks, serving as a stark reminder of her past. Navigating this digital landscape, Barrymore encourages her daughters to stay away from social media, recognizing the potential harm it can inflict.

