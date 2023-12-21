Bundesliga 2 - Drese: Hansa's statement is an "important signal"

Following Hansa Rostock's statement on the riots by supporters of the second division soccer club, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Sports Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD) has welcomed Hansa's position. "I have the impression that now not only individuals are taking a stand against the violent excesses, but that the entire club has understood that boundaries have been crossed," said Drese in a statement to Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Thursday. "If this process of coming to terms with the situation that has been started is continued and the confrontation with the violent fan scene is not shied away from, that would be huge progress."

Hansa announced several measures on Wednesday evening following the latest developments, which included massive riots at SC Paderborn with 38 people injured by Rostock supporters, an altercation between fans at the home match against Schalke 04 and a controversial choreography in the match against FC St. Pauli, which included the sunflower house in combination with pyrotechnics.

In addition to structural changes to the Ostseestadion, the plans also affect ticket access for fans. Tickets for the away games at Hannover 96 and VfL Osnabrück in February 2024 will only be available to club members and only for individual sale, the club announced on Wednesday evening. There will also be a choreo ban at home matches until the end of March. Drese described the club's distancing itself from violent criminals and violent individuals as an "important signal".

The riots had been so severe that the mayor of Rostock had expressed concern for the reputation of the Hanseatic city.

Schedule FC Hansa Squad FC Hansa Homepage FC Hansa Table 2nd Bundesliga

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de