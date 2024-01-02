Long-term care insurance - Drese calls for reform: higher care allowances are not enough

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister of Social Affairs, Stefanie Drese, has called for a reorganization of care financing. "In order to reduce the burden on people, we need a fundamental reform of long-term care insurance," explained Stefanie Drese (SPD) on Tuesday. She welcomes the fact that subsidies for the personal contribution to care costs for nursing home residents will increase from 2024. However, the fact is that care insurance in its current form will not be able to cover the rapidly rising costs in the long term.

She is relying on the federal-state working group co-initiated by MV. "I assume that further proposals for care reform and the further development of care insurance will be presented in the coming months."

According to her ministry, nursing home residents in inpatient facilities will receive a 15 percent reduction in their own contribution instead of the previous 5 percent from 2024 in the first year in a care facility. In the second year, the subsidies will increase from 25 to 30 percent, in the third year from 45 to 50 percent and from the fourth year from 70 to 75 percent.

Care benefits would also be increased for those in need of care who live at home. According to the ministry, this affects care benefits in kind for the use of outpatient care services as well as the care allowance for free disposal, each with an increase of five percent. People in need of care can apply for care benefits from care level 2. According to Drese, more than 80 percent of people in need of care in MV are cared for at home.

With the extension of the care support allowance, family members now have the opportunity to take up to ten days off a year with full pay, according to the ministry. Previously, this only applied once. According to Drese, this would give family members a little more time to take care of urgent cases without being financially disadvantaged.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de