Bundesliga - Dresden volleyball players win against Wiesbaden

The Dresden SC women 's volleyball team won their last match before Christmas against VC Wiesbaden 3:0 (25:15, 25:18, 25:21). Alexander Waibl's charges thus celebrated their ninth win on the eleventh Bundesliga matchday and defend third place.

The Dresden team played with great concentration in the first two sets in front of 2812 spectators. They served powerfully, scored very variably from a stable reception and were also attentive in block and court defense. The visitors from Hesse were unable to find any solutions in attack against the tactically well-positioned DSC women and also made too many easy mistakes.

Dresden's concentration waned somewhat at the start of the third period. Wiesbaden seized this opportunity, threw everything into the match, improved in attack and led by two or three points until the middle of the set.

However, the DSC then launched a comeback and a serve by substitute Lena Linke secured victory. The most successful scorer was Grace Frohling, who was also voted the most valuable player.

Source: www.stern.de