Volleyball Bundesliga - Dresden volleyball players win against Münster

Dresden SC 's volleyball players celebrated a successful end to the year and secured their tenth win on the twelfth Bundesliga matchday. The team of coach Alexander Waibl won a hard-fought match against USC Münster 3:1 (25:17, 21:25, 25:23, 25:19).

In the first set, the hosts dictated the game in front of 3,000 spectators, a sell-out crowd, with their powerful play and variable attacks. The DSC ladies also led 17:13 in the second set, but then completely lost the thread in a rotation.

After equalizing the set, USC took the momentum with them, while the Elbe club initially acted with the handbrake on. However, after trailing 12:16, a jolt went through the team, with the recently signed Pia Timmer providing a breath of fresh air and more block presence against USC attacker Gloria Mutiri after her substitution.

The DSC fought back to take a 2:1 lead in the set in an open exchange of blows with many long rallies. The two teams did not give each other anything away in the fourth set either, but overall DSC played a little more stable in all elements. Grace Frohling, who was the most successful scorer with 24 points, was named the most valuable player after 102 minutes.

Volleyball Bundesliga DSC homepage Instagram

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de