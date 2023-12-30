Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsannual financial statementsalexander waibldresdenvolleyballdresdner scmunsterwomensaxonybundesliga

Dresden volleyball players win against Münster

Dresden SC's volleyball players celebrated a successful end to the year and secured their tenth win on the twelfth Bundesliga matchday. Coach Alexander Waibl's team won a hard-fought match against USC Münster 3:1 (25:17, 21:25, 25:23, 25:19).

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Players stretch their arms towards a volleyball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Players stretch their arms towards a volleyball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Volleyball Bundesliga - Dresden volleyball players win against Münster

Dresden SC 's volleyball players celebrated a successful end to the year and secured their tenth win on the twelfth Bundesliga matchday. The team of coach Alexander Waibl won a hard-fought match against USC Münster 3:1 (25:17, 21:25, 25:23, 25:19).

In the first set, the hosts dictated the game in front of 3,000 spectators, a sell-out crowd, with their powerful play and variable attacks. The DSC ladies also led 17:13 in the second set, but then completely lost the thread in a rotation.

After equalizing the set, USC took the momentum with them, while the Elbe club initially acted with the handbrake on. However, after trailing 12:16, a jolt went through the team, with the recently signed Pia Timmer providing a breath of fresh air and more block presence against USC attacker Gloria Mutiri after her substitution.

The DSC fought back to take a 2:1 lead in the set in an open exchange of blows with many long rallies. The two teams did not give each other anything away in the fourth set either, but overall DSC played a little more stable in all elements. Grace Frohling, who was the most successful scorer with 24 points, was named the most valuable player after 102 minutes.

Volleyball Bundesliga DSC homepage Instagram

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

17 injured in fire near Recklinghausen

17 people were injured in a fire in an apartment building in Waltrop near Recklinghausen on Saturday. They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said in the evening. Many were able to leave the hospital again. The fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor....

 and  James Williams
Members Public
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Many injured in accident involving bus and truck

Many injured in an accident in Hamburg: A bus and a truck collided at an intersection on Saturday evening. At least six people were injured, said a police spokeswoman. She assumed that no one suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to hospital. It was not yet clear who was responsible...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A handball lies on a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Halle draws against second-placed Bensheim

The SV Union Halle-Neustadt women's handball team pulled off a surprise on the last matchday of the year. After a strong performance, the team from Halle-Neustadt held second-placed HSG Bensheim/Auerbach to a 20:20 (10:9) draw on Saturday. Halle-Neustadt is now three points clear of the first...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest