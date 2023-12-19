Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligaknee surgeryvolleyballwomensaxonydresdendresdner scelbe

Dresden volleyball players sign Pia Timmer

The Bundesliga volleyball team Dresdner SC has signed outside attacker Pia Timmer. As the six-time German champions announced on Tuesday, the 22-year-old is moving from Washington State University to the Elbe and has signed a contract until the end of the season. This is the DSC's response to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Volleyball players on the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Volleyball players on the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Dresden volleyball players sign Pia Timmer

The Bundesliga volleyball team Dresdner SC has signed outside attacker Pia Timmer. As the six-time German champions announced on Tuesday, the 22-year-old is moving from Washington State University to the Elbe and has signed a contract until the end of the season. This is the DSC's response to the long-term absence of Juliette Fidon-Lebleu and Mika Grabavica (both knee surgery).

Pia Timmer comes from Nordhorn and played for second-division club SCU Emlichhein until 2019 before going to college in the USA. "Pia should provide relief in the wing position. She has a lot of game intelligence and brings emotion and personality to the court," said DSC coach Alexander Waibl about the 1.88-meter athlete, who will make her debut in a DSC uniform on December 30 in the last home game of the year against USC Münster.

Instagram Volleyball Bundesliga DSC homepage

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest