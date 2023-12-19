Bundesliga - Dresden volleyball players sign Pia Timmer

The Bundesliga volleyball team Dresdner SC has signed outside attacker Pia Timmer. As the six-time German champions announced on Tuesday, the 22-year-old is moving from Washington State University to the Elbe and has signed a contract until the end of the season. This is the DSC's response to the long-term absence of Juliette Fidon-Lebleu and Mika Grabavica (both knee surgery).

Pia Timmer comes from Nordhorn and played for second-division club SCU Emlichhein until 2019 before going to college in the USA. "Pia should provide relief in the wing position. She has a lot of game intelligence and brings emotion and personality to the court," said DSC coach Alexander Waibl about the 1.88-meter athlete, who will make her debut in a DSC uniform on December 30 in the last home game of the year against USC Münster.

