Dresden expresses concerns about the increasing influence of Bavaria

The condition in the flooded regions remains intensely stressful. Flood waters from neighboring nations pose a threat to the Oder and Elbe. Furthermore, water levels are increasing in Bavaria, and there's a possibility of another dam burst in Austria. A Polish town has suffered severe damages, and the military has been dispatched to the Czech Republic.

A significant portion of the flooded regions in Central and Eastern Europe is submerged. Roads and farmlands are flooded, basements and homes are filled, and dams and levees are partially destroyed. At least 18 lives have been lost due to the heavy, prolonged rainfall. Individuals residing along the Oder and Elbe in Germany must brace themselves for the approaching floodwave from neighboring countries' tributaries.

The weather forecast in the southern and eastern parts of Bavaria suggests that heavy rain should moderate by midday, according to the German Meteorological Service (DWD). However, residents should continue preparing for the water levels to rebound. In Passau, the Danube water level has already surpassed the warning level 3 in the early morning, as reported by the Bavarian Flood Information Service. Various streets, footpaths, and parking lots have been closed due to the rising water levels. The Sempt River in Upper Bavaria has also started rising once more after an initial decrease. The warning level 3 was also reached at the Berg gauge situated near the Wörth municipality in Erding's district.

There's a growing worry about further dam breaks in Austria. Yet another body was discovered in the floodwaters on Monday evening in Austria. The age and cause of death of the about 40- to 50-year-old man are still unclear. Countless individuals are still missing. Furthermore, there's an increasing concern regarding further dam breaks. Austrian authorities have expressed high risk of dam breaks.

More than 200 roads in Lower Austria are shut down, and over 1,800 structures have been evacuated. Power outages have also occurred. In Lower Austria, an astonishing 370 liters of rain per square meter fell within the past few days – significantly more than the typical monthly amount. The Wienfluss, initially a small stream that turned into a raging river through the city since Sunday, has somewhat eased. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated that initially, 300 million euros from the disaster fund will be allocated to repair the damages. The fund can be expanded if necessary.

The Polish town of Klodzko, approximately 100 kilometers south of Breslau, experienced severe damages. Part of the pedestrian zone appeared as if it had been hit by an explosive device. Shops on the ground floor had their windows and doors blown out. Shelves inside were overturned, and loose cables dangled. In Klodzko, the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder, had burst its banks.

On the same river lies the small town of Nysa, where water flooded the emergency room of the local district hospital, according to the news agency PAP. Thirty-three patients, including children and pregnant women, were rescued by boat. Local authorities issued evacuation orders in Nysa and Paczkow. A breach in the dam of a reservoir was discovered in the small town in southwestern Poland. Over 4,900 soldiers were deployed to support local authorities in the affected areas. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the allocation of aid funds amounting to one billion Zloty (approximately 240 million Euros) for the flood victims in southwestern Poland.

The Czech government has chosen to deploy the military due to the flood and inundation crisis. Up to 2,000 soldiers equipped to offer support to civilian authorities will engage until the end of October, as Defense Minister Jana Cernochova announced on X. Army helicopters will supply people in the most impacted regions in northeastern Czech Republic with drinking water and food. Soldiers will also assist in post-flood cleanup efforts.

Intense rainfall has resulted in numerous rivers and streams overflowing in the Czech Republic. At present, three deaths have been confirmed, and at least seven individuals are missing. In Ostrava, the third-largest city in the EU member state, dams burst at the confluence of the Oder and Opava rivers. Many shops and supermarkets are submerged, and water, electricity, and mobile network supplies have failed in many areas.

Romania's east has been particularly affected by the flooding. On Monday, the seventh victim was found in the Romanian village of Grivita near the city of Galati, according to the Romanian news agency Mediafax, citing the emergency services. Approximately 6,000 farmhouses have been flooded, many in remote villages. Individuals had to take refuge on rooftops to avoid being swept away by the floodwaters. Hundreds of firefighters were called in for assistance.

The European Union has expressed its solidarity and readiness to provide aid to the affected nations, recognizing the widespread damage and loss of life in Central and Eastern Europe. The European Commission has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to coordinate the emergency response.

In light of the ongoing threats to dams in Austria, the European Union is closely monitoring the situation and standing by to offer technical assistance and expert advice should it be required. The European Union's Flood Preparedness and Response Mechanism is actively engaged to support the affected countries in their recovery efforts.

