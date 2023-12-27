Skip to content
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Dresden declares alert level 3 for Elbe

Dresden has issued an alert level 3 for the Elbe due to flooding. The city announced on Tuesday evening that the guideline value of alert level 2 was expected to be exceeded at the Dresden-Augustusbrücke gauge between 6.00 am and 9.00 am on Wednesday morning. The Dresden Environment Agency had therefore decided to declare an alert level 3 for the Elbe in Dresden on Tuesday evening. This was justified as, according to the forecasts, the guideline value for alert level 3 would undoubtedly be reached and a further rise was to be expected.

It could not be ruled out that the guideline value for alert level 3 would be reached before 6.00 am. The city of Dresden had prepared itself for the further rise of the Elbe.

Overview of water levels in Saxony

