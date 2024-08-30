- Dresden commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Romantic figure, Frederick the Great

The city of Dresden is throwing a grand celebration on September 5th in honor of the 250th anniversary of Germany's Romanticism master. The event includes a festive party with a friendly competition against Greifswald, the artist's hometown by the Baltic Sea. Renowned author Florian Illies, known for his book "The Magic of Silence", will also be in attendance. Dresden's bakers are working hard to create a cake that embodies the flavor of Caspar David Friedrich, who called Dresden home for over four decades before his 1840 demise.

Mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP) encourages residents to partake in a slice of the cake, engage in stage discussions, and contribute to the city challenge. Hilbert believes that the title of the "most romantic city" should undoubtedly be bestowed upon Dresden after this event. To achieve this, the city needs a large number of residents dressed in Romantic era attire. The city with the most participants wins the competition. Mayor Hilbert exhorts, "Let's collectively prove that Dresden is truly a city of Caspar David Friedrich."

A minimum of two romantic costume requirements include: a top hat, bonnet, or hat with a drooped brim and a tied ribbon, a scarf or shawl draped over the shoulders and arms, a lengthy gown or skirt that reaches the floor or ankles, a classic waistcoat, or a distinctive beard like Friedrich's, which can be actual, painted, glued, or false. A "Costume Express" station has been established for last-minute preparations, offering hat or skirt crafting services and beard applications.

Visitors eagerly anticipate attending the celebration in Dresden, as they hope to contribute to their city winning the title of the "most romantic city." With Mayor Hilbert's encouragement, they plan to dress up in Romantic era attire, following the minimum requirements such as wearing a top hat or a lengthy gown.

On the day of the celebration in Dresden, residents and visitors showcase their creative Romantic costumes, demonstrating their deep connection to the city's rich history and artistic heritage.

