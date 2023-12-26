Municipalities - Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a total of 2,100 sandbags." Preparations are also being made to set up the dam beam system on the Terrassenufer.

Alert level 2 was in force in the state capital on Tuesday, although the water level of the Elbe continues to rise. According to a forecast by the state flood center, it will reach the 6-meter mark in Dresden on Wednesday morning and thus alert level 3 of 4.

Overview of water levels in Saxony

