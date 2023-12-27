Berlin - Dregger calls for tough police action on New Year's Eve

CDU interior expert Burkard Dregger calls for decisive action against crimes committed on New Year's Eve. After the riots on New Year's Eve a year ago and in view of the "emotionalization on Berlin's streets" following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, a change of course is needed in the enforcement of security, law and order on Berlin's streets, Dregger told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Dregger relies on preventive detention

"Anyone who publicly announces or calls for attacks on the police, emergency services, bystanders or other people's property on New Year's Eve, as was the case last year, must be taken into preventive custody for the duration of New Year's Eve," demanded the CDU parliamentary group's spokesman on domestic policy. The same applies to those who are found with weapons, tools or other objects that are clearly intended to attack the police, emergency services, bystanders or other people's property on New Year's Eve.

Dregger also considers preventive detention for the duration of New Year's Eve to be sensible for those who have already attracted attention on several occasions in the past for similar reasons in attacks on the police, emergency services, bystanders or other people's property - "if the circumstances indicate that there is an overwhelming probability that this type of behavior will be repeated," said the CDU politician.

Police should also use water cannons if necessary

"Should pyro excesses, attacks and endangerment of emergency services, bystanders or property occur, water cannons, batons and irritant gas should be used in accordance with the tactical deployment principles of the Berlin police to ward off the dangers and prevent further attacks," said Dregger. "All existing bodycams and dashcams are to be used by the police and fire department on New Year's Eve to ward off dangers and - if this is not possible - to document acts in an evidence-proof manner."

Berliners are asked to make image and video recordings of crimes available on the Berlin police's online portal from January 1. "All criminals are to be arrested by evidence and arrest squads and charged immediately."

The CDU and SPD had granted the Berlin police and the Berlin fire department a number of new legal powers of intervention with their recently passed amendment to police law - for example for the use of bodycams and tasers. "I expect the Berlin police to use these tools consistently in order to fend off renewed riots and attacks on bystanders and emergency services and damage to property," said the CDU politician.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de