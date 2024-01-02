Skip to content
Dregger: Ban on firecrackers in Berlin not expedient

Following renewed dangerous scenes on New Year's Eve in Berlin, the CDU in the capital is sticking to its rejection of a ban on fireworks there. "The demand for a ban on firecrackers in Berlin is not effective on its own," said Burkard Dregger, the CDU parliamentary group's spokesman on...

Following renewed dangerous scenes on New Year's Eve in Berlin, the CDU in the capital is sticking to its rejection of a ban on fireworks there. "The demand for a ban on firecrackers in Berlin is not effective on its own," said Burkard Dregger, the CDU parliamentary group's spokesman on domestic affairs in the House of Representatives on RBB-Inforadio on Tuesday morning. Such a ban would also have to be enforced and at least also apply in the neighboring federal state of Brandenburg. It would also require border controls at the Polish border to prevent fireworks being illegally brought into Germany from there. "This is not a trifle," emphasized Dregger.

Rather, a different attitude towards the state is needed. "It is really necessary that the appreciation of this state increases again," said the MP.

The district mayor of Neukölln, Martin Hikel, spoke out in favor of better prospects and more social support for young people. He also said on RBB-Inforadio that a ban on firecrackers could also be discussed, but that this discussion should be held nationwide. "But you also have to make it clear that if you do something like this, you have to offer people alternatives." Hikel suggested local fireworks organized by the districts, for example, "to turn it into a family festival. That would be appropriate".

After the riots on New Year's Eve last year, the police had significantly increased the number of officers for this New Year. In some places, there were once again riots with illegal fireworks and alarm guns. Dozens of police officers were injured, most of them slightly. However, compared to the previous year, the situation remained much calmer.

Source: www.stern.de

