Diepholz district - Dramatic scenes at house fire: three injured

At least three people were injured in a fire at a residential building in Twistringen in the Diepholz district. Two of them were seriously injured and taken to hospital: a woman with severe burns and a man with severe smoke inhalation; another man was slightly injured.

A patrol discovered smoke in the city center late on Saturday evening. Shortly afterwards, dramatic scenes unfolded in front of the scene of the fire: people had gathered in front of the inhabited extension of an apartment building to catch residents who were trying to jump out of the window to escape the fire, according to a police spokesman on Sunday morning. The fire department arrived with a large contingent and was able to rescue all the residents alive from the burning building.

The extension is initially uninhabitable due to the fire damage. Almost two dozen people therefore had to find new accommodation shortly before Christmas; according to the police, the city provided them with emergency accommodation. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage.

Source: www.stern.de