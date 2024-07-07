Crime - Dramatic police operation in Altdorf - body found

Hour-long search for armed man in Altdorf near Nuremberg ends with discovery of charred body

A potential danger no longer exists, the Mittelfranken Police Department announced on platform X. The background was initially unclear.

Fire alarm leads to large police response

In the southern part of the Mittelfranken commune, there was a fire alarm in the afternoon. A building was reportedly on fire, and a nearby forest was also burning. When the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire, a man threatened them with a firearm.

Charred body found

The police responded with a large contingent, including special units. The officers cordoned off the area, as well as the autobahn, and residents heard gunshots - but it's unclear if the armed man was the one firing. "It was because the SEK shot at the doors to search the premises," a police spokesperson later explained. "During the search of a garden house where an 88-year-old man lived with his 82-year-old wife, a charred body was found."

Weapon found next to body - "which leads us to believe it was the person who earlier threatened the forces of the fire department." Initially, it was unclear if the deceased was the 88-year-old homeowner or his wife. "We don't know where the woman is," the police spokesperson said.

Previously, it was unclear for hours where the armed man could be hiding. The police, during the search, had also cordoned off a nearby wooded area and tried to locate the man from the air using a helicopter. After the helicopter needed to refuel, the investigators deployed a drone from the fire department.

Police and fire department initially debated whether to first put out the fire in the building or to begin the crime scene investigation. According to the police spokesperson, this was not expected to happen right away in the evening. "It's the case that it will still take several hours until the full investigation of the scene can begin," the police spokesperson said.

