Dramatic Defeat of Febich Overpowered by Liberty in February

In an unfortunate turn of events during the WNBA Finals, New York Liberty, featuring German athletes Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally, encountered a setback. Despite holding a substantial lead at some point, they inevitably lost the first game against Minnesota Lynx by a narrow margin of 93-95 in overtime. As a consequence, they now find themselves behind in the best-of-five series. The second game is scheduled for Sunday at 9 pm in New York.

Fiebich, who has been phenomenal throughout the playoffs, outperformed herself by scoring a career-high 17 points in 38 minutes at the Barclays Center. Additionally, she secured six rebounds and provided four assists. Fiebich also made it to the All-Rookie Team recently. Sabally, who was not significantly involved in the semifinals against Las Vegas, contributed with two free throws in her limited six-minute stint. Jones led New York's scoring with 24 points, followed closely by Sabrina Ionescu with 19 points. Minnesota's leading scorers were Courtney Williams with 23 points and Kayla McBride with 22 points.

New York managed to build up a substantial 13-point lead in the first quarter but gradually lost their grip on it. At the buzzer in the fourth quarter, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart was awarded two free throws. Even though she succeeded in making one, it was not enough to secure a victory for New York. In overtime, Napheesa Collier, Minnesota's star player, scored with eight seconds left to make it 93-95. Unfortunately, Stewart missed the opportunity to tie the score with just one second remaining.

Minnesota has set its sights on winning its fifth title, which would make them the sole record-holder in the WNBA. Conversely, New York, established as one of the founding members of the WNBA, is yet to claim its first title. They suffered a disappointing loss in the final series against Las Vegas Aces 1-3 last season. So far, the only German WNBA champion is Marlies Askamp with the Los Angeles Sparks, having achieved this feat in 2002.

