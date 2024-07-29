- Drama in the final: Kanutin Ricarda Funk speaks with tears about mistakes

Ricarda Funk, Gold Medalist of the Tokyo Olympics Four Years Ago, Missed Her Chance for a Medal in the Canoe Slalom Final on Sunday. A Mistake Just Before the End of the Race Destroyed Her Otherwise Good Time. The Gold Medal Went to Jessica Fox of Australia, Followed by Klaudia Zwolinska of Poland and Kimberley Woods of Great Britain. What Happened?

Funk was on track for a medal when she touched a gate at gate 20 and incurred a 50-second penalty, ending her hopes for another medal after her success in Tokyo.

Ricarda Funk Practices Self-Criticism

After her failure, Funk faced the cameras and gave several interviews, practicing self-criticism. "In the last stretch, I was looking for risk. It didn't pay off, it was a bit too much," the kayaker said tearfully. She didn't notice that the gate had slipped over her helmet. "I thought it was only two seconds."

On Instagram after the race, Funk wrote: "I left everything on the water. I'm proud of that. To be honest, I don't know when I've ever felt such pride. And yet, my heart is broken for now."

Hope for a Second Gold Medal

Although the race is over, Funk has another important event at the 2024 Olympics. She will also compete in the new Olympic discipline of kayak cross, similar to ski cross. In this competition, four athletes start simultaneously from a ramp, and the first to cross the finish line wins.

The German team currently has two gold medals at the Paris Games. On Monday, the eventing rider Michael Jung triumphed in the final individual jumping, earning his fourth Olympic gold medal. The first German gold medal of the 2024 Olympics was won by swimmer Lukas Martens in the 400m freestyle.

