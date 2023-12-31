Draisaitl's Oilers can still repair horror start

The Edmonton Oilers have made a disastrous start to the NHL season, but the team of German superstar Leon Draisaitl has long since got rolling. After four wins in a row, the playoffs are even back in sight.

Connor McDavid led the Edmonton Oilers to a win against the Los Angeles Kings in his 600th NHL game. The Oilers won 3:2 (0:2, 2:0, 0:0) after a penalty shootout on Saturday (local time). It was the fourth win in a row for the Canadians. After a completely unsuccessful start to the season, including a change of coach, Edmonton at least have a clear view of the play-off places in the ice hockey league again.

McDavid scored the tying goal in Los Angeles after a weak first period for the Oilers with only two shots on goal in the middle third. He then congenially set up Leon Draisaitl's equalizer. It was the German international's 16th goal of the season. McDavid now has 316 goals and 581 assists in his 600 NHL games. The Canadian star player also scored in the penalty shootout, while Draisaitl failed with his attempt, with Derek Ryan converting the decisive penalty.

"Obviously it was a tough start, no question, but we felt like our game was getting better," said McDavid, recalling the start of the season when the Oilers lost ten of their first twelve games. "We felt like we were right on the cusp when we made the coaching change, and obviously we were able to play some good field hockey and string some strong games together." The Oilers are in fifth place in the Pacific Division at the turn of the year.

McDavid now has the fourth most assists in 600 games, behind field hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr. "Any time you're mentioned with those guys, you're doing something right," McDavid said. "Those are three of the very, very greatest players in the game, so obviously it means a lot to me to be in that group. It's a very special group."

The Buffalo Sabres with JJ Peterka won 3-2 in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Peterka went scoreless in just under twenty minutes on the ice this time. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are currently the best team in the league, becoming the first team to reach the 50-point mark this season. Artemi Panarin scored a hat-trick in the 5:1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Source: www.ntv.de