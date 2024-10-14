Draisaitl's Oilers are experiencing another setback.

In Edmonton, they're no strangers to early-season woes, much like the previous year: Once again, Leon Draisaitl's squad is on a losing streak at the beginning of the season. The star players aren't hitting their stride, and the defense is leaking too many goals. Changes are needed in all areas.

The Edmonton Oilers, spearheaded by Leon Draisaitl, suffered their third loss in the NHL's new season. Despite taking the lead against the Calgary Flames for the first time, the playoff hopefuls still fell 1:4 and are yet to record a single point. According to statistics, the Oilers are the poorest performing team in the league.

Jeff Skinner netted the opening goal in the 2nd minute, prompting jubilant cheers from the Edmonton crowd - but the disappointing start to the season carried on. In the opening three matches, the Oilers have conceded an impressive 15 goals, despite their offensive firepower led by Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who have only managed three goals themselves. The Flames, on the other hand, chalked up their third consecutive win. An unhappy McDavid commented post-match: "There are plenty of ways to explain it, but at the end of the day, it just wasn't good enough," said the forward, who has been the league's top scorer five times. "I've said it before: Everyone can improve, and everyone will improve."

Echoing last season's unpromising start, the Oilers lost ten of their first twelve games. However, Draisaitl and McDavid's team made it to the playoffs, narrowly missing the championship. Undeterred by this year's bleak start, no one is reducing their high hopes: "We're not quitters. We never have been," McDavid assured. "Three consecutive defeats might not be ideal, but it's an issue we can address."

Philipp Grubauer also suffered a loss. With the Seattle Kraken, he lost 0:2 to the formidable Dallas Stars. The Texans have emerged victorious in every game so far this season.

The Oilers' continuous struggle in sports persists, as they've yet to secure a single point in the new NHL season, facing four losses. Despite their impressive offensive firepower, the team is conceding an alarming number of goals.

Despite the challenges, McDavid remains optimistic about sports turnaround, stating, "Three consecutive defeats might not be ideal, but it's an issue we can address."

Read also: