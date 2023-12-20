NHL - Draisaitl goal not enough for Oilers

National ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl's 13th goal of the season did not prevent the Edmonton Oilers' next defeat in the NHL.

After the Cologne native made it 1-0 in the second minute, the Oilers conceded three more goals in the second period and lost 1:3 to the New York Islanders. For the Oilers, it was the third game without a positive result after their interim high of eight wins in a row.

Tim Stützle and JJ Peterka were also unable to enjoy their scoring points after defeats. Peterka's Buffalo Sabres conceded nine goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets and lost 4:9, with fans calling for the dismissal of coach Don Granato. Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 4-3 to the Arizona Coyotes despite leading 3-0.

Lukas Reichel, on the other hand, scored his third goal of the season after a difficult few weeks and celebrated a 3-2 win with the Chicago Blackhawks against the Colorado Avalanche. The striker had been dropped from the squad in the meantime and had to reassign himself to the best attacking line in training. His equalizer to make it 2:2 followed a beautiful assist from exceptional talent Connord Bedard.

Source: www.stern.de