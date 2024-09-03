Draisaitl clinches the title of the most financially remunerated ice hockey player globally.

Leon Draisaitl, the acclaimed German talent on the ice, consistently impresses in the NHL based in the USA, particularly with his team, the Edmonton Oilers. His value to the team is immeasurable, leading them to offer him an astonishing sum for an extension of his contract.

As per recent reports, Draisaitl has sealed a groundbreaking contract within the North American hockey league. This agreement extends his contract with the Edmonton Oilers, which was due to expire in the summer of 2025, for an additional eight years. This deal sees Draisaitl, aged 28 and a national team player, receive an average annual income of $14 million (approximately €12.68 million). The Oilers officially announced this development.

Media outlets suggest that Draisaitl now boasts the highest salary among ice hockey players worldwide, surpassing the current highest earner, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, earning $13.25 million annually. "From the beginning, I knew I wanted to remain in Edmonton," Draisaitl shared, despite the Oilers yet to win the coveted Stanley Cup. This season, they fell short in the final to the Florida Panthers.

Draisaitl credited the city's unwavering love for hockey and the fans' exceptional support as motivations to stay with the team. He also expressed his ambition to claim the most prestigious trophy alongside his talented and cohesive team in the coming years.

Draisaitl was chosen as the third-best rookie in 2014. Since then, he has set numerous records. "Today marks a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers," said team manager Stan Bowman, "Leon's dedication to our team, our city, and Oilers fans worldwide is undeniable. His relentless pursuit of a Stanley Cup title is evident in his on- and off-ice actions."

Striking Achievements in the NHL

In five seasons, Draisaitl consistently scored more than a hundred points, achieving over fifty goals on three separate occasions. He was crowned the league's leading scorer in 2020. In the same year, he was commended as the most valuable and exceptional player in the NHL. Draisaitl scored 41 goals and 65 assists for a total of 106 points in the regular season of the 2023/24 season, further adding 10 goals and 21 assists during the playoffs, propelling the Oilers to their first final appearance since 2006.

Achievements such as these are unparalleled in the NHL for any German player. In 2020, Draisaitl was honored as Germany's Top Athlete, following in the footsteps of basketball hero Dirk Nowitzki.

