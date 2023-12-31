Exhibitions - Dragon, cathedral and drama: Museum Speyer for the whole family

One of the most famous pairs of lovers in history as well as a small dragon and a well-traveled photographer's view of the cathedral are on the program of the Historical Museum of the Palatinate in Speyer in 2024/25. "With our program for the coming years, we want to reach all target groups again: Art and culture enthusiasts of all ages as well as families with children and school classes," says Director Alexander Schubert. The museum is therefore focusing on the major themes of world history, the uniqueness of the cathedral and the themes of popular children's book classics.

The Egyptian queen Cleopatra and the Roman general Julius Caesar will be the focus of a major cultural history exhibition in the cathedral city in 2025. With top-class objects and works of art from internationally renowned museums in Europe, visitors will gain an insight into three ancient cultures. "Using historical facts, written sources and archaeological finds, the exhibition tells the story of this fascinating ancient relationship in episodes."

Among other things, ancient silver coins will also be on display. Cleopatra (51-30 BC) was the last queen of the Ptolemaic dynasty, which ruled Egypt for almost 300 years. Caesar (100-44 BC) met her in Egypt in 47 BC. One of the most famous film adaptations of this drama was the 1963 monumental film "Cleopatra" with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

The little dragon Coconut will be coming to Speyer before then - from October 27, 2024. The family exhibition is based on the series by author and illustrator Ingo Siegner. The main characters are the dragon Coconut, the porcupine Matilda and the vegetarian food dragon Oskar. They live on Dragon Island - "from there, the friends experience exciting adventures that take them across continents, through time and space", as the museum writes.

The "Dom Vertical" project also promises to be exciting. After the "New York Vertical" and "Paris Vertical" projects, photographer Horst Hamann returned from the USA to his hometown of Mannheim in 2023. Now he will photograph the cathedral in Speyer. Around 50 of these black and white photographs of the almost 1000-year-old Romanesque cathedral will be on display in the Historical Museum of the Palatinate as an exhibition of the European Imperial Cathedral Foundation from May 11, 2025.

