Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsOther

Draghi advises EU to exercise caution in their trade conflict with China

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Previously serving Italian head of government unveiled his analysis on the EU's competitive edge in...
Previously serving Italian head of government unveiled his analysis on the EU's competitive edge in Brussels (Archived visual).

Draghi advises EU to exercise caution in their trade conflict with China

After the trade disagreement with China, the ex-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, urged the EU to take a "careful" route. "We're not like the US, we can't build a trade barrier," Draghi stated in Brussels on Monday, alluding to the US that has enforced severe trade limits on Chinese imports.

The EU is way more reliant on international trade than both the US and China, and thus, needs to proceed "extremely carefully, issue by issue," Draghi underscored. Since its economy is largely open, the EU would likely experience the effects of a full-scale trade war more severely. The objective should be to reestablish balanced trade terms - for instance, when the industry gets unfair advantages due to excessive subsidies or state-controlled corporations.

The EU Commission suspects various things, such as China providing an unfair edge to its car manufacturers through subsidies. This Friday, EU nations are expected to vote on a Brussels proposal to levy tariffs as high as 36.3% on electric vehicles from China. As a reference, US President Joe Biden declared tariffs of 100% on Chinese electric vehicles in May.

China, however, retaliates by threatening tariffs on dairy and meat products from Europe in this trade dispute with the EU. Both sides have escalated the issue to the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the implied tariffs, but negotiations for a compromise have yet to yield results.

The EU needs to adopt a strategy that considers the potential impact on other sectors, as retaliatory tariffs from China could harm European dairy and meat producers. Moreover, it's crucial for the EU to address instances of 'other' industries, like car manufacturing, receiving unfair advantages through excessive subsidies or state-controlled corporations.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public