Drach trial: Prosecution demands long imprisonment and detention

In the trial against the former Reemtsma kidnapper Thomas Drach in Cologne, the public prosecutor demanded 15 years in prison and preventive detention for the accused in his plea. The 63-year-old should be sentenced for aggravated robbery and attempted murder, the representative of the prosecution explained on Wednesday.

The public prosecutor's office considered it "proven beyond doubt" that Drach robbed three cash-in-transit vans outside Ikea stores in Cologne and Frankfurt am Main and at Cologne/Bonn Airport in 2018 and 2019, stealing almost 142,000 euros. In two of the crimes, he shot at cash carriers. This was to be regarded as attempted murder, said the public prosecutor.

In addition to the prison sentence, the public prosecutor also requested that the German be placed in preventive detention. After serving his prison sentence, Drach would not be released, but would be transferred to a secure detention facility. There he would remain behind bars. Against the background of Drach's numerous previous convictions - including the kidnapping of the heir to the Hamburg tobacco dynasty, Jan Philipp Reemtsma, in 1996 - the public prosecutor said: "Crime has been his only strategy for making money and leading a life of luxury since his earliest youth."

However, the public prosecutor was unable to provide any evidence of a robbery of a cash-in-transit company in Limburg, Hesse, for which Drach was also charged. They requested an acquittal for this crime.

Drach denies having anything to do with the crimes.

