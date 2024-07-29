Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
HealthNews

Dr. Sanjay Gupta On Call: What are your questions about the Covid-19 summer wave?

Send us your questions and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta may answer in an upcoming video.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Dr. Gupta highlights something to watch out for with Biden’s Covid diagnosis. CNN chief medical...
Dr. Gupta highlights something to watch out for with Biden’s Covid diagnosis. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how President Biden's Covid diagnosis could impact him and highlights something to look out for as the president recovers.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta On Call: What are your questions about the Covid-19 summer wave?

The summer bump has become a familiar seasonal pattern but a lot has changed since the early days of the pandemic: There are new variants, updated vaccines and evolving approaches to prevention and isolation.

What are your questions about Covid-19 this summer? Share with CNN below.

Maintaining good health practices is crucial during the summer months, considering the ongoing presence of various Covid-19 variants.Ensuring regular vaccinations and following updated health guidelines can significantly contribute to protecting one's health during the summer season.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public