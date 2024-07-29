Dr. Sanjay Gupta On Call: What are your questions about the Covid-19 summer wave?

The summer bump has become a familiar seasonal pattern but a lot has changed since the early days of the pandemic: There are new variants, updated vaccines and evolving approaches to prevention and isolation.

What are your questions about Covid-19 this summer? Share with CNN below.

Maintaining good health practices is crucial during the summer months, considering the ongoing presence of various Covid-19 variants.Ensuring regular vaccinations and following updated health guidelines can significantly contribute to protecting one's health during the summer season.

Read also: