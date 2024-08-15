Dr. Bob is a hotbed of emotion.

The Dschungelcamp without Dr. Bob? Unimaginable! And so, naturally, the medic that the celebrities trust is part of the action when it's time to say: "I'm a star - Showdown of the Dschungel-Legends". For this, he even travels from Australia to South Africa - accompanied by his wife.

The call of the Dschungelcamp hosts for "Dr. Booooob" is almost as legendary as their "I'm a star - Get me out of here!" scream on the Australian suspension bridge. But regardless of the cult status, when the show premieres this summer under the motto "I'm a star - Showdown of the Dschungel-Legends", a lot will be different.

This starts with the show's title, goes through the contestants who all have Dschungel experience, and ends with the fact that the show is not broadcast live, but pre-recorded. Additionally, the camp is not set up in Australia as usual, but in South Africa, where the format has only been realized once before - when Australia was not an option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This also means that the Australian Robert McCarron, whose civilian name is Dr. Bob, had to pack his bags again to provide his services to the celebrities. However, he was more than happy to do so, as an RTL pre-interview with the 74-year-old reveals.

Villa in a private wildlife reserve

No wonder: During his South Africa deployment, Dr. Bob resides in a dream villa in a private wildlife reserve, complete with a pool and a huge terrace from which he can observe passing antelopes, warthogs, zebras, or wildebeest. He has even spotted a snake. "Yes, I'm very happy to be here," he says in his typical Dr.-Bob-fearlessness.

But perhaps the best part of this Dschungel adventure of a different kind for the paramedic is that his wife Annie is also in South Africa. They met over 35 years ago while working behind the scenes for the musical production "The Phantom of the Opera". However, it took years for their friendship to turn into love. They have been a couple for 17 years and married for 9.

The two hadn't expected to feel the spark again, but Annie attributes it to timing in the RTL interview. Ultimately, it seems they simply found each other. "We love each other more every day," Dr. Bob says radiantly about their relationship.

Dr. Bob shows off his dance moves

Perhaps their shared passion is what binds them together. Annie reveals that Dr. Bob has a hidden talent: he loves to tango. They discovered it during a trip to Buenos Aires 15 years ago, and now it's like an addiction for them to dance together.

Could this be a subtle audition for "Let's Dance"? For now, though, Dr. Bob is needed in the camp. "The feelings are boiling," he says, referring to the excitement for "I'm a star - Showdown of the Dschungel-Legends". And he promises: "It will be very thrilling."

