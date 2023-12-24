Dozens protest in Gaza against Hamas

Hamas members are said to have shot dead a teenager in the city of Rafah. The case causes unrest: numerous people take to the streets against Hamas. Apparently, a police station is also targeted by the angry crowd.

Following the death of a teenager, angry Palestinians protested against the Islamist Hamas in the south of the Gaza Strip. Eyewitnesses reported unrest in the border town of Rafah. Dozens of people were involved.

The background to this was allegations that armed Hamas members had shot at a group of young men who wanted to bring humanitarian aid to the border area with Egypt without permission. One young man was killed and other people were injured. According to reports, a Hamas police station was also set on fire during the protests.

Chaos with aid deliveries

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly catastrophic in view of the Israeli military offensive in the narrow coastal strip. There is looting and chaotic scenes during the distribution of aid supplies. The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an increase in humanitarian aid.

Israel insists on monitoring the deliveries in order to prevent arms smuggling. At the same time, the government in Jerusalem emphasizes that the inspections do not hinder the deliveries. On the contrary, the UN organizations are failing to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip. The UN in turn points out that it is hardly possible to transport and distribute goods under war conditions.

There are also repeated eyewitness reports of armed Hamas members taking control of aid deliveries. Israel assumes that these are also destined for terrorists hiding in the underground tunnel system. The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel on October 7. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, more than 20,000 people have been killed in the coastal area since then.

Source: www.ntv.de