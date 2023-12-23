Emergencies - Dozens of unexploded bombs in the country: tens of thousands affected

Even almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War, bombs and other munitions are still being found in the ground in Lower Saxony. By the end of 2023, the Explosive Ordnance Clearance Service in Lower Saxony had had to be called out to defuse or detonate more than 70 items. There were more than 100 operations in each of the past two years.

The munitions found were mostly unexploded ordnance from the Second World War, such as American or British aerial bombs. In addition to the bombs, most of which weighed several hundred kilograms, grenades and cartridges were also found.

In many cases, residents had to leave their houses and apartments. In one operation at the beginning of March, for example, this affected around 20,000 people in Hanover, in July around 10,000 people in Osnabrück and in November 5,000 people in Braunschweig.

However, ammunition remnants are not only discovered on land, but also in the North Sea. For example, the explosive ordnance clearance service had to recover several German bombs from a sandbank in the Wadden Sea off Wangerland in the district of Friesland.

Ammunition that has been in the ground for years is often heavily rusted and no longer recognizable as such at first glance. Anyone who finds something suspicious on their property or while out walking should, according to the Explosive Ordnance Clearance Service, leave it there and inform the police.

Explosive ordnance disposal service of Lower Saxony

Source: www.stern.de