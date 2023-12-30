Municipalities - Dozens of town signs stolen in Thuringia

Place name signs continue to be stolen regularly in Thuringia. "The theft of place name signs at certain locations is unfortunately a recurring problem," explains Anna Schiller, Head of the Presidential Office at the Thuringian State Office for Construction and Transport. In 2023, 30 place name signs were stolen from federal and state roads alone, the office's area of responsibility. The total cost of replacing them would have been around 7500 euros. Sign thieves also strike again and again in the Eichsfeld and Greiz districts, in the Wartburg district and in Erfurt and Jena, according to the spokespersons there.

Generally speaking, towns with unusual names such as Lederhose ( Greiz district) are particularly popular with sign thieves. However, the number of thefts also often increases noticeably in connection with municipal mergers, they say. Because the signs are primarily an indication to motorists of regulations that apply in built-up areas, such as the speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour, such cases are usually reported to the police.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de