Storm - Dozens of operations in southern Brandenburg: injured in Spandau

There were dozens of fire department operations in southern Brandenburg on Thursday due to the storm. According to the fire department, around 68 call-outs were registered from the afternoon until the early evening hours. According to a spokesperson, one person in Berlin was injured by a fallen tree in the Hakenfelde district of Spandau. No further details have yet been released.

In the north and west of Brandenburg, rescue teams were also called out around 60 times, according to the relevant fire departments. In Kleinmachnow (Potsdam-Mittelmark district), a large Christmas tree and fairy lights toppled over on the town hall square in the afternoon, according to local reports. It landed on a van parked there. There were no injuries. The fire department quickly removed the tree. The "Märkische Allgemeine" had previously reported.

In Berlin and the Oderland region, on the other hand, things remained much quieter until the evening, with ten fire department call-outs recorded in each region.

