Flood - Dozens of houses and apartments in Lilienthal still evacuated

Dozens of houses and apartments in the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen are still being evacuated due to the ongoing flooding. This was announced by the municipality on Thursday in response to an inquiry. It was not initially known how many people were affected. In the past few days, some of those affected in the municipality have been able to return to their homes. The water levels had dropped slightly as of Thursday morning, it said. Around 20,000 people live in Lilienthal.

Source: www.stern.de