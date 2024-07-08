Dozens killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine - children's clinic hit

Russian terrorists have again heavily attacked Ukraine with rockets, according to Zelenskyy on X. The capital city Kiev, along with Dnipro, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Zelenskyy's hometown Kryvyi Rih, were reportedly struck. There were also fatalities in Pokrovsk in the east of the country. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed that 30 of the 38 launched rockets were intercepted.

In the capital city Kiev, the Ochmatdyt Children's Hospital was reportedly hit by a Russian missile, according to Ukrainian sources. Fragments of a Ch-101 Rocket's rear part, including a serial number, were found at the scene, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated in a press release.

Moscow previously denied responsibility and declared that the hospital was hit by debris of Ukrainian air defense rockets, which could be proven by images.

According to the SBU, at least two nurses were killed and seven others injured, including children, in the attack. Volunteers, doctors, and emergency services were searching for survivors in the rubble. Zelenskyy described the struck children's clinic as one of the "most important children's hospitals in Europe."

"We always thought Ochmatdyt was protected," said the 68-year-old hospital employee Nina. "We were one hundred percent sure they wouldn't hit us here." Another medical institution in the capital was also reportedly hit.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) offered to treat sick children in Germany. He informed Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko that "we will take in sick children in need at any time," Lauterbach wrote on X.

German Chancellor Scholz also pledged support to Kiev on X: "Germany stands unwaveringly by the side of Ukrainians and Ukrainians. Particularly in these difficult hours," he wrote there.

According to official reports, several residential buildings and a business building were damaged in Kiev's attack. Journalists from the AFP news agency saw burning cars and overturned trees. Energy supplier DTEK reported that three transformer stations in the capital were "destroyed or damaged." According to rescue services, a total of 22 people were killed and 72 were injured. The authorities declared a day of mourning in Kiev for Tuesday and canceled numerous events.

In response to the devastating attacks, Zelenskyy called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council. He also urged Ukraine's allies to take a "stronger response" against Russia.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, condemned the lethal attacks. "It is unforgivable that children are being killed and injured in this war," the statement read. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the attacks "extremely shocking." "Attacks on civilians are prohibited by international law, and such attacks are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately," his spokesperson stated.

Similarly, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated: "Russia continues to disregard targeting Ukrainian civilians," he declared during X. The Ukraine now needs an air defense system. "All responsible for Russian war crimes will be held accountable."

During a visit to Warsaw, Zelenskyy observed a moment of silence with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk in memory of the victims. On his way to the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., Zelenskyy made a stop in Warsaw. There, Poland and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement for long-term cooperation in the defense sector. Kiev has already signed similar agreements with around 20 other countries.

During the summit in the U.S., NATO members will discuss the defense capabilities of the alliance from Tuesday to Thursday and coordinate further aid for Ukraine. Kiev has repeatedly called on its allies to provide more air defense systems to better counter Russian attacks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, reported Russian terrorists launching another attack wave on Ukraine with rockets, striking cities like Kiev, Dnipro, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and Kryvyi Rih. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed they intercepted 30 out of 38 launched rockets, but fatalities were reported in Pokrovsk in the east of the country. The Ochmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kiev was reportedly hit by a Russian missile, according to Ukrainian sources. Fragments of a Ch-101 Rocket's rear part, including a serial number, were found at the scene, as stated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Moscow denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris of Ukrainian air defense rockets, an assertion backed by images. According to the SBU, at least two nurses were killed and seven others injured, including children, in the attack at the Ochmatdyt Children's Hospital. Karl Lauterbach, the German Health Minister from the SPD party, offered to treat sick children in Germany, stating they would accept sick children in need at any time. Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, also pledged support to Kiev, stressing Germany's unwavering support for Ukrainians during these difficult hours. The attacks in Kiev resulted in several residential buildings and a business building being damaged, with 22 people killed and 72 injured, as reported by rescue services. In response to the devastating attacks, Zelenskyy called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council and urged Ukraine's allies to take a stronger response against Russia. UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, strongly condemned the lethal attacks, expressing shock at the deaths and injuries of children. EU High Representative Josep Borrell declared that Russia continues to disregard targeting Ukrainian civilians and called for providing Ukraine with an air defense system, with all responsible for Russian war crimes to be held accountable.

Read also: