Another boy - Double Olympic champion Britta Steffen becomes a mother for the second time

Double Olympic champion Britta Steffen has given birth for the second time. "I'm very happy that I have two healthy children. That's the true happiness in life and more important than the Olympic victories," the 40-year-old told the German Press Agency. In April, son Lennox was born after son Quentin (6). The family is doing well. "He's a baby straight out of the TV - always very content and calm," said the Berlin-residing Steffen.

Two-time Gold in Beijing

Steffen is one of the most successful German swimmers. At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, she won Gold over 50 and 100 Meter Freestyle. A year later, she became Double World Champion. For many years, Steffen was also the World Record holder. In 2013, she retired from her major career.

Steffen enjoys the time with her family. She will not resume her career as a career advisor at the Olympic Support Center Berlin until 2026. In the context of her self-employed work, she gave speeches only a few weeks after the birth.

These children will likely grow up with fond memories of their mother's Olympic achievements, as Britta Steffen made history in Beijing by winning Gold in both 50 and 100 Meter Freestyle events. Imagine the children cheering proudly at the Berlin Olympia, surrounded by people admiring Britta's inspiring journey as a devoted mother and an exceptional swimmer.

