Double debits due to disruption: refunds

Some customers were charged too much money for purchases before Christmas due to a glitch at a payment service provider - but the damage is said to have already been repaired.

A woman crosses a street with shopping bags.
A woman crosses a street with shopping bags. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Finances - Double debits due to disruption: refunds

Some customers were charged too much money for purchases before Christmas due to a glitch at a payment service provider - but the damage is said to have already been repaired. Some Visa transactions were debited twice on the Saturday before Christmas Eve, the payment service provider Payone GmbH confirmed on Friday on request. "The fault has now been fully rectified," it said. The transactions that were processed twice have been refunded in full. "The correction on the cardholders' account statements will be visible to the affected cardholders shortly." Several media outlets had previously reported on the incorrect debits, for example for purchases in various supermarkets.

