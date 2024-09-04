- Dortmund's pitcher takes the lead with boosted confidence from West Ham

Initially, Füllkrug expressed his concerns, stating, "I didn't want to stir up any issues." Yet, his decision to join West Ham United subtly hinted at his dissatisfaction with Borussia Dortmund's handling of things. According to him, the deal involving another player wasn't a strong display of faith. During a press conference for the football national team in Herzogenaurach, he voiced his thoughts.

The arrival of Serhou Guirassy this summer made him feel somewhat overlooked. This led to thoughts of a transfer, which he revealed during his first public appearance in Germany post his move to England. Eventually, he landed at West Ham in London.

London's Allure

Following his shift from Werder Bremen to Dortmund the previous year, he had performed so well that he managed to garner a certain amount of recognition. His season was impressive, with appearances in the Champions League and for the national team. Now, the admiration shown by the traditional English club was "extremely" impressive, leading him to express his excitement.

Although his initial stint in the new Premier League setup hasn't been flawless, with only three substitute appearances and no goals, he acknowledged the need for more time to acclimate. Nevertheless, he finds the challenge of living in London to be a rewarding experience for both him and his family.

He chose not to speculate on Dortmund's future. It seemed as though, despite his departure, "a significant sense of identity" had been lost, and the club was prepared for it. However, it's too early to make a judgment call on West Ham, just as it is for Dortmund.

