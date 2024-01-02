Borussia Dortmund - Dortmund in talks over return of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho may be about to return to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund after all. As the pay-TV channel Sky reported on Tuesday, BVB and Sancho's current employers, Manchester United, are in concrete talks about a loan deal until the end of the season. The England international himself is said to be open to a move to Dortmund. According to Bild, the financial volume of the planned deal is said to amount to three million euros, including salary and loan fee.

According to English media reports, however, other clubs are also interested in the attacking player, including West Ham United from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Sancho has fallen out of favor at Man United following his criticism of coach Erik ten Hag and is set to leave the English record champions this winter. There have been rumors of a return to BVB for some time, but sporting director Sebastian Kehl commented publicly at the beginning of October: "Not an issue at all."

Sancho played for BVB from 2017 to 2021, where he also became an England international. He moved to Man United for a transfer fee of at least €85 million and still has a contract there until mid-2026.

