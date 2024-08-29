International Elite Soccer Competition - Dortmund competing at the highest level against Real Madrid and Barcelona

Dortmund clashes with Champions League titans Barcelona and Madrid from Spain in the team phase of the competition. Additionally, they face Shakhtar Donetsk, Bruges, Celtic, Zagreb, Sturm Graz, and Bologna, as decided by the draw held on Thursday in Monaco. Fixtures kick off on the 17th of September, with specific timetables to be unveiled by the weekend.

UEFA has made profound changes to the Champions League. Instead of competing in groups, the 36 teams now participate in a single league, facing off against eight opponents each. Last season's runners-up Dortmund, who faced defeat at the hands of Madrid, will host encounters with Barcelona, Donetsk, and Celtic, while traveling to Madrid, Bruges, Zagreb, and Bologna.

The top eight teams in the table at the tournament's conclusion will progress to the knockout phase of sixteen. Teams ranked from 9th to 24th will engage in a fresh knockout phase, vying for the opportunity to advance further.

Dortmund will host FC Bologna as part of their eight opponent encounters in the revamped Champions League format. Despite facing Barcelona and Madrid in their home turf, Dortmund also has a challenging away match against FC Bologna.

