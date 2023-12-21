Bundesliga - Dorsch on 0:3 at VfB: "Brutal difference in class"

For midfielder Niklas Dorsch, FC Augsburg's 3-0 defeat at VfB Stuttgart showed "a brutal difference in class". "I don't think we had any chance of creating any chances ourselves, let alone getting into tackles, we couldn't get a grip," said the FCA professional on Wednesday evening: "They showed us what it means to have self-confidence." However, Augsburg also "made it easy" for the hosts.

With 18 points, coach Jess Thorup's Augsburg finished the first half of the season in eleventh place in the Bundesliga. The season continues on January 13 with a home match against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Going into the winter break with a defeat like that was "not necessarily the best feeling", Dorsch admitted: "If we show the same face against Leverkusen, we'll get hit just as hard."

Nevertheless, we shouldn't "paint everything black", said Dorsch: "I think the positives outweigh the negatives in the time under Jess. We have already taken steps in the right direction." The Dane Thorup, who was also considered as a coaching candidate at VfB Stuttgart around a year ago, took over from Enrico Maaßen at Augsburg in October.

Source: www.stern.de