People - Don't panic: Udo Lindenberg stays at the Hotel Atlantic

Udo Lindenberg (78, "Stark wie Zwei"), also Panic Rocker Udo Lindenberg, is allowed to continue staying at the Atlantic Hotel despite renovation work in the luxurious hotel. His most famous guest has no intention of pulling out the sails and changing his long-term residence: "It only affects the hotel wing where I have my painter's studio", said Lindenberg. His suite, however, will not be affected by the renovations.

If Udo feels like painting with brushes, canvas, and bright colors, he will additionally rent a Panic Dependance at a nearby hotel to paint uninterrupted during this time, it was reported. Since he uses watercolors and high-percentage liquor for painting, these works are called "Likorelle."

Lindenberg has lived in the Atlantic Hotel by the Hamburg Alster since 1995. There, the musician resides in a suite he calls his "Panic Central." An online portal had speculated that the musician would have to leave due to renovation work. The hotel, with 221 rooms, is scheduled to be completely renovated from early 2025 to mid-2027.

