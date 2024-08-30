- Donning a dark bodysuit with a collar around the neck.

Eva Longoria-Herzigova (51) turned heads on the red carpet at the film festival in Venice. On Thursday evening, the Czech actress and former model made an appearance at the premiere of the biopic "Maria" featuring Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie (45) in the leading role, donning a semi-see-through black bodysuit with full-body tattooed illusions. She layered this with a black choker shawl featuring a lengthy train that only covered her chest, paired with fitted black pants.

The 51-year-old accentuated her ensemble with an extravagant gold pendant necklace, a double-row belly chain, and black stiletto heels.

Longoria-Herzigova wore her long, dark blonde curls loose and wavy. She kept her makeup minimal, focusing on her lips and eyes. She posed confidently, alternating between bright and alluring, for the photographers on hand.

Famous Former Model

Eva Longoria-Herzigova is a renowned model from the '90s, known as "Miss Wonderbra" in 1994.

She was married to Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres (70) from 1996 to 1999. Since 2001, she has been in a relationship with Italian Gregorio Marsiaj, and they wed in 2006. The couple shares three sons, George, Edward, and Philipe Marsiaj.

Contending Biopic

Directed by Pablo Larraín (48), "Maria" competes for the Golden Lion at the Lido. The film tells the tale of opera singer Maria Callas (1923-1977). Besides Jolie, the Italian actress Valeria Golino (58) plays Callas' older sister Yakinthi, born in 1917, and Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer (70) portrays Aristotle Onassis (1906-1975), Greek-Argentine shipowner and Callas' lover.

The Venice Film Festival dates from August 28 to September 7 in the lagoon city.

Eva's captivating appearance on the red carpet showcased her confidence, with her long, dark blonde curls cascading around the eye-catching semi-see-through black bodysuit.

In the biopic "Maria," Angelina Jolie portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, captivating audiences with her performance and leaving a lasting impact on viewers, much like Eva Longoria-Herzigova had done during her time as "Miss Wonderbra."

