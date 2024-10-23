Donald Trump Jr. oversees Trump's roster of banished individuals.

Whenever a new US President is elected, they typically replace around 4,000 employees in various ministries and the administration. Donald Trump aims to ensure he doesn't bring on any secret opponents or "moles". Some are even considered "dangerous". His list of those unfit for appointment is extensive.

Just being affiliated with a political party doesn't necessarily mean embracing its entire ideology. Take Donald Trump, for example. He's running for his own sake and his supporters, and he refers to others as "fake Republicans": "Republicans In Name Only" (RINOs). To secure a potential victory against Democrat Kamala Harris, one of his sons has been working on a comprehensive blacklist for months. Who wouldn't want to work in a Trump II administration? Who should be kept out of the new administration?

The list already includes the names of those who resigned in protest of the Capitol storming in January 2021; others who worked on the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, a controversial, extensive 900-page wishlist for a Republican presidency; and all those considered disloyal. Trump's first term was marked by leaks, internal disputes, and constant staff changes. Trump repeatedly fired employees, from lower positions to ministers, whenever they disagreed with him.

Loyalty First

This time, things will be different. Loyalty will take priority. Those who want to be appointed must demonstrate loyalty to Trump and his intentions, said Howard Lutnick, one of the two heads of Trump's transition team. The potential second term of the former president is being prepared by billionaire Lutnick and co-head Linda McMahon, both major donors to Trump. They are supported by his vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance and sons Eric and Donald Jr.

The latter is also overseeing the compilation of the blacklist, according to "Politico". The main goal is to prevent "the untrustworthy from getting in". He's been conducting investigations, Donald Jr. told the "Wall Street Journal": "There are many people who call themselves Republicans, but they do whatever the 'swamp' wants in order to secure their next advisory position."

Among the banned are surprisingly all employees of Project 2025, at least 140 of whom have already worked for Trump. Lutnick recently warned that such people are "dangerous". Regarding the campaign, he was correct: Most US voters reject Project 2025, with only 4% viewing the program positively. Trump publicly denies any involvement.

Distance Yourself from Project 2025

However, many of Trump's rhetoric and promises align with the broad government powers described in the conservative think tank's plans. Its authors were regularly in contact with the candidate's campaign team, US media report. Two years ago, the former president said about the Heritage Foundation: "They will lay the groundwork and work out detailed plans for exactly what our movement will do."

The project includes drastic changes, such as concentrating more power in the White House and a decree to replace not only the usual around 4,000 but tens of thousands of employees down to lower levels with loyalists. Trump had issued such an order for a possible second presidency in 2020. However, his opponent Joe Biden won the election and revoked it.

It's common practice in Washington to conduct meetings with wanted and unwanted employees. Project 2025 operates a website where interested parties can apply for jobs in a conservative presidency and end up in a corresponding database. The transition team is trying to distance itself from the Heritage Foundation's personnel, but that could change. "I see it as a political tactic, not a permanent exclusion," someone from Trump's 2016 transition team told "Politico". Different rules apply after a possible election victory.

