Donald Trump displayed enthusiasm towards Adolf Hitler on more than one occasion.

For the first time, a prominent figure who was once close to Donald Trump has publicly voiced their opinions about the allegations linking the former U.S. President to Hitler. As per John Kelly, a Republican, Trump fits into the broad classification of a fascist. His comments could potentially impact the election campaign.

Not too far from the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff, John Kelly, is generating fresh controversy with his remarks on Trump's stance towards Adolf Hitler. According to Kelly, he's heard Trump say that "even Hitler did a few good things" more than once. He pointed out Hitler's racism and fascism as the foundation for his actions, and the conversation typically ended there, Kelly mentioned in a conversation with the "New York Times."

Kelly confirmed to "The Atlantic" that Trump had expressed a wish for generals as loyal as Hitler's generals during a conversation. The Trump campaign team's spokesperson denied this statement. Kelly explained to the "New York Times" that Trump had a poor understanding of history. "I believe that's a gap," he said, trying to explain why such comments about Hitler were controversial, but Trump seemingly did not comprehend.

The retired Marine general served as Trump's chief of staff at the White House from 2017 to 2019. He has previously been a source of such revelations, such as in publications focusing on the Trump presidency, but is now speaking out directly in the two interviews. The Trump camp has called into question Kelly's credibility.

Kelly also informed the "New York Times" that Trump, in his view, "falls under the general definition of a fascist." He explained that fascism is a radical right-wing, authoritarian, and ultra-nationalist ideology, marked by an dictatorial leader and suppression of the opposition. Based on his observations, Trump believes that America would be better governed in this manner, Kelly revealed.

When asked about his reasons for speaking out publicly, the 74-year-old Kelly cited Trump's recent comments about the "enemies within," which the former president included in a list of well-known Democratic politicians. Trump seeks to regain the White House for the Republicans. In most polls, he shares a close lead with the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.

In response to Trump's comments about the "enemies within," John Kelly, his former chief of staff, cited this as one of the reasons for his decision to publicly voice his opinions about Trump's fascist tendencies, drawing a comparison to Adolf Hitler's regime. When confronted about his remarks regarding Hitler, Trump reportedly stated, "What is this about Hitler?" in apparent confusion or dismissal of the comparison.

