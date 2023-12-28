Traffic - Dog on tracks: Closure between Hamburg and Berlin
Due to an injured dog on the track, the Deutsche Bahn high-speed line between Hamburg and Berlin was closed for over an hour on Thursday morning. The animal had been hit by a train east of Boizenburg, police said on Thursday. The animal was removed from the tracks using a dog sling and taken to a vet. Train traffic on the line was resumed at around 11.00 am.
Source: www.stern.de