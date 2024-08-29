- Dog omits recall of <unk> Driver backtracks on freeway

A fellow trekked in reverse on the highway 8, specifically in the Alb-Donau district of Baden-Württemberg. The 52-year-old, wrapping up a vacation in France with his family and two pooches, stopped at a rest stop close to Merklingen, according to the authorities. Upon resuming their journey, they discovered that one of the dogs was missing.

Fretting about his ability to locate the service station again, the man opted for the risky move on the hard shoulder. This draw the attention of the police, who escorted him back to the rest stop. To their surprise, other individuals with the lost pet were already there, eagerly awaiting the family's return. On Tuesday, the man is anticipated to receive a penalty for his actions.

The family was relieved to see other individuals at the rest stop, all hoping for the safe return of the lost pet. Recounting the incident, the man mentioned that he had initially thought of asking other travelers for help on the highway.

