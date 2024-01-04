Duisburg - Dog hit by car and fatally injured

An unknown driver has hit and fatally injured a dog in Duisburg and then committed a hit-and-run. According to the police on Thursday, a 63-year-old witness observed how the person in the car stopped briefly after the accident, but then drove on without helping the animal. The dog died at the scene of the accident and the witness called the police. Because the dog was not chipped, no owner could initially be identified. The police are looking for witnesses and the owner of the four-legged friend after the incident on New Year's Day.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de