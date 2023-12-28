Mainz - Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were injured. According to the dog's owner, the animal was frightened by firecrackers that had exploded nearby and broke free from its leash.

According to the police, two of the three lanes in the direction of Darmstadt were closed for around 40 minutes during the cleaning work and accident investigation. One lane was then closed for a further 50 minutes, causing a two-kilometer traffic jam.

The police reiterated their request to handle firecrackers responsibly and to secure animals well until after New Year's Eve to prevent them from running away.

