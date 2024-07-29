- 'Doesn't have to be' campaign against car-posing noise

To reduce noise pollution caused by so-called "autoposer," a campaign called "Muss nicht sein" is now underway in Mannheim. A short film will be shown before the program at the Cineplex Mannheim and published on social media, with posters also planned.

The police and the municipal department of safety and order will also carry out joint actions to more effectively detect and record violations of traffic regulations.

"[The campaign] was created with the direct involvement of the poser scene, through intensive dialogue between citizens, representatives of inner-city gastronomy and retail," explained Safety Mayor Volker Proffen. "It appeals to the willingness to show more consideration for others and, if necessary, to question one's own subjective enjoyment."

For production manager Meriem Lebdiri, it was important during the development of the campaign "that, despite the fascination with great cars, no false heroism should arise."

It's about showing respect, they said. The victims of posers are the baby just falling asleep, the waitress who drops a glass in shock, pedestrians who barely manage to get out of the way, and families who just want to enjoy their evening peacefully. The campaign aims to reach the region.

