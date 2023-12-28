Chris Rock and Amber Rose - Does the comedian love the model?

Is something brewing between Chris Rock (58) and Amber Rose (40)? The actor and comedian and the model were photographed walking through New York City together after Christmas, as reported by "Entertainment Tonight" and others.

Amber Rose wanted to stay single

The two apparently had a lively conversation and laughed together, according to reports. Although there were no public displays of affection, according to the entertainment portal, the sighting immediately raised questions among onlookers and fans. At the beginning of the year, Amber Rose declared that she never wanted to be in a committed relationship again.

"I want to be single for the rest of my life," the then 39-year-old said on the podcast "Sofia with an F". "I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want to have anyone around my children. I don't want to have sex," explained the mother of two, who has two sons from previous relationships. "I'm fine on my own. I'm very happy not to have to share my bed with anyone." Rose was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa (36) from 2013 to 2015, among others.

The comedian, who caught a slap in the face from her partner Will Smith (55) on stage at the Oscars in 2022 after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith (52), was also married once before - to Malaak Compton Rock. The couple divorced in 2016 after around 20 years together. He was most recently linked to actress Lake Bell (44) last year, among others. At the beginning of 2023, however, Rock declared that he was single.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de