Anna Maria Mühe shares romantic picture - Does she love her colleague Lucas Gregorowicz?

Anna Maria Mühe (38), the daughter of the much-too-soon deceased actress star Ulrich Mühe (1953-2007), usually keeps her private life mostly out of the public eye. However, in keeping with the festive season, the actress has now shared a romantic photo on Instagram in which she appears to confirm a new love. Mühe is pictured in the black and white snapshot with her colleague, actor Lucas Gregorowicz (47), who is also known as Inspector Adam Raczek from the crime series "Polizeiruf 110".

Are Anna Maria Mühe and Lucas Gregorowicz a couple?

In the picture, Mühe and Gregorowicz are sitting close to each other at a table, gazing into each other's eyes in love. The daughter of actress Jenny Gröllmann (1947-2006) writes: "This is us", followed by a heart emoji. She also links to her colleague Gregorowicz in the post.

Stars and colleagues congratulate the new couple

Within just a few hours, congratulations from well-known colleagues and stars piled up under Mühe's post from Wednesday evening. The actress Peri Baumeister (37), known from the Netflix horror "Blood Red Sky", wrote simply "Love", while actress Tanja Schleiff ("Sisi", 50) commented with "So happy" and a series of heart emojis. Presenter Kai Pflaume (56) also had his say, writing: "That's twice the happiness in one picture."

In addition to his role in "Polizeiruf", Lucas Gregorowicz is also known for the German cult comedy "Lammbock - Alles in Handarbeit", in which he played alongside Moritz Bleibtreu (52) in 2001. The actor with German-Polish roots was married to his colleague Adina Vetter (43) from 2013 to 2020. He has a twelve-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Mühe has also tied the knot in the past. However, she separated from director Timon Modersohn (45) in spring 2016 after four years. The relationship also produced a daughter.

Source: www.stern.de