Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
societyNewsnew loveperi master builderloveanna maria mühepolizeiruf 110adam raczekkai pflaumeinstagramstarslucas gregorowiczanna maria mühe shares romantic pictureulrich müherumor mill

Does she love her colleague Lucas Gregorowicz?

Actress Anna Maria Mühe has fueled the rumor mill with a romantic Instagram picture. Is the 38-year-old in love with a colleague?

 and  Michael Bootcampf
2 min read
Anna Maria Mühe was last seen in the tragicomedy "Sophia, Death and I"..aussiedlerbote.de
Anna Maria Mühe was last seen in the tragicomedy "Sophia, Death and I"..aussiedlerbote.de

Anna Maria Mühe shares romantic picture - Does she love her colleague Lucas Gregorowicz?

Anna Maria Mühe (38), the daughter of the much-too-soon deceased actress star Ulrich Mühe (1953-2007), usually keeps her private life mostly out of the public eye. However, in keeping with the festive season, the actress has now shared a romantic photo on Instagram in which she appears to confirm a new love. Mühe is pictured in the black and white snapshot with her colleague, actor Lucas Gregorowicz (47), who is also known as Inspector Adam Raczek from the crime series "Polizeiruf 110".

Are Anna Maria Mühe and Lucas Gregorowicz a couple?

In the picture, Mühe and Gregorowicz are sitting close to each other at a table, gazing into each other's eyes in love. The daughter of actress Jenny Gröllmann (1947-2006) writes: "This is us", followed by a heart emoji. She also links to her colleague Gregorowicz in the post.

Stars and colleagues congratulate the new couple

Within just a few hours, congratulations from well-known colleagues and stars piled up under Mühe's post from Wednesday evening. The actress Peri Baumeister (37), known from the Netflix horror "Blood Red Sky", wrote simply "Love", while actress Tanja Schleiff ("Sisi", 50) commented with "So happy" and a series of heart emojis. Presenter Kai Pflaume (56) also had his say, writing: "That's twice the happiness in one picture."

In addition to his role in "Polizeiruf", Lucas Gregorowicz is also known for the German cult comedy "Lammbock - Alles in Handarbeit", in which he played alongside Moritz Bleibtreu (52) in 2001. The actor with German-Polish roots was married to his colleague Adina Vetter (43) from 2013 to 2020. He has a twelve-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Mühe has also tied the knot in the past. However, she separated from director Timon Modersohn (45) in spring 2016 after four years. The relationship also produced a daughter.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public