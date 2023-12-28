Does actress Anna Maria Mühe love a colleague?

Actress Anna Maria Mühe fuels the rumor mill with a romantic snapshot on Instagram. A well-known colleague can be seen in the photo. Are they a couple?

Anna Maria Mühe, the daughter of the late actress star Ulrich Mühe (1953-2007), usually keeps her private life out of the public eye for the most part. However, in keeping with the celebration of love, the actress has now shared a romantic photo on Instagram that seems to confirm a new love affair. The 38-year-old is pictured in the black and white snapshot with her 47-year-old colleague, actor Lucas Gregorowicz, who is known as Inspector Adam Raczek from the crime series "Polizeiruf 110".

In the picture, Mühe and Gregorowicz are sitting close to each other at a table, gazing into each other's eyes in love. The daughter of actress Jenny Gröllmann (1947-2006) writes: "This is us", followed by a heart emoji. She also links to her colleague Gregorowicz in the post.

Congratulations from colleagues and stars

Within just a few hours, congratulations from well-known colleagues and stars piled up under Mühe's post. The actress Peri Baumeister, known from the Netflix horror "Blood Red Sky", simply wrote "Love", while actress Tanja Schleiff ("Sisi") commented with "So happy" and a series of heart emojis. Presenter Kai Pflaume also had his say, writing: "That's twice the happiness in one picture."

In addition to his "Polizeiruf" role, Lucas Gregorowicz is also known for the German cult comedy "Lammbock - Alles in Handarbeit", in which he played alongside Moritz Bleibtreu in 2001. The actor with German-Polish roots was married to his colleague Adina Vetter from 2013 to 2020. He has a twelve-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Mühe has also tied the knot in the past. However, she separated from director Timon Modersohn in spring 2016 after four years. The relationship also produced a daughter.

Source: www.ntv.de